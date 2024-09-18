Lawmakers mull pair of bills to reform immigation policy

WASHINGTON (NETWORK INDIANA) — Lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that are intended to shore up immigration policy with regard to securing the southern border.

The No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act (H.R. 5717) is a bill meant to further clamp down on places throughout the U.S. that are not cooperating with federal immigration officers in tracking down those unlawfully in the U.S. The Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act (H.R. 7909) would make it easier to deport undocumented people who are guilty of sex offenses or domestic violence.

Both bills were discussed by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday. Both bills have heavy support from Republicans, while Democrats pushed back on them.

Judiciary ranking member Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said H.R. 5717 would essentially allow for federal funding cuts to entire states, which he said would harm the people the bill is intended to protect.

“This would lead to cuts in education, transportation, law enforcement, and healthcare among other needed services,” Nadler said. “This bill comes straight out of Project 2025.”

He added that Republicans are trying to make American citizens “afraid of illegal immigrants.” Nadler also called H.R. 7909 “redundant” saying that current laws already on the books are sufficient to prosecute people accused of sexual crimes and domestic violence.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) followed up that these policies would end up bankrupting many cities and states with the threat of pulling federal funding.

That’s where Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) drew a line.

“I think it’s rich to hear the other side of the aisle say that what Republicans are doing with respect to the border and these cities is ‘undermining public health and safety’,” she said. “I think letting 10 million or more illegal immigrants flooding into the country is doing the most to undermine public health, public safety, and undermining our cities.”

Houchin accused Democrats of trying to “distract” lawmakers from what she said are the real issues regarding the border. She said Democrats are responsible for a “self-made crisis” at the southern border placing blame at the feet of executive orders from President Biden undoing former President Trump’s border policies.

The pair bills still have many hurdles to clear before they end up on the House floor for full discussion, that’s if they make it that far.