Legendary Indiana Leader James Morris Dies at 81

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – James Morris, vice chair of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and a central figure in Indiana’s development for over six decades, passed away on Friday night at the age of 81.

Morris’s remarkable career began as chief of staff for then-Mayor Richard Lugar, where he played a pivotal role in the creation of Unigov and the establishment of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). His efforts helped shape the city’s infrastructure, including the development of Market Square Arena and the Indiana Sports Corp. Additionally, Morris served as president of Lilly Endowment Inc., directing $25 million to build the Hoosier Dome, which later became a key sports venue in the state.

From 1989 to 2002, Morris was the chair and CEO of Indianapolis Water Company/IWC Resources, guiding the company through significant growth and modernization. According to Inside Indiana Business, his global impact was felt during his tenure as executive director of the World Food Programme from 2002 to 2005, where he worked on international hunger relief efforts. Upon his return to Indianapolis, Morris joined the Indiana Pacers as president, later becoming vice chair of Pacers Sports & Entertainment in 2014. He retired from the Indiana University board last year, after serving multiple terms and twice as chair, demonstrating his enduring commitment to education and community service.

Pacers officials announced his passing on Saturday morning, expressing profound sorrow and admiration for Morris’s life. “There are no words that would do justice to how consequential Jim’s life truly was. To his very last day, he was hard at work bringing people together to help those most in need and make our city and our state stronger, more civil, and more united. No one loved Indiana and Indianapolis more than Jim. To us, though, Jim was family, a lifelong friend, a mentor, and the ultimate fan. He was a constant presence in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and an endless source of optimism on the future of his beloved Pacers, Fever, and Indiana University. Jim will be sorely missed by all of us, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers now and always.”