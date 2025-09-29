Lt. Gov. Beckwith Taking Mobile Office Hours to Steuben and Elkhart Counties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Hoosiers in northeast Indiana will get a chance to skip the red tape and go straight to the source next week when Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith brings his mobile office hours to Steuben and Elkhart counties.

Beckwith’s team will set up shop Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at 210 N—Public Square in Angola. The following day, Wednesday, Oct. 1, they’ll be in Elkhart County, hosting office hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Council Chambers of the Police and Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., Goshen.

“My staff and I meet Hoosiers with a wide variety of concerns, from farming to finances to faith,” Beckwith said in a statement. “These office hours are a chance to listen, point people toward the correct agency, and make sure their needs are not lost in government red tape.”

Residents are invited to stop by and talk directly with staff about issues ranging from economic development and agriculture to infrastructure and community needs.

The events are part of Beckwith’s statewide push to bring his office to all 92 Indiana counties. A full list of upcoming mobile office hours can be found at in.gov/lg.