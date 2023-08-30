Lutheran Health expanding to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Lutheran Health Network will open its first location in Huntington next year.

Officials say that the 8,000 square foot facility located at 235 Hauenstein Road will provide primary care, imaging services, and rotating medical specialists.

Lutheran Health Physicians CEO Nicole Rexroth says that the new site will increase quality healthcare services for Huntington and the surrounding area. She said a large number of residents currently travel to go to other Lutheran Health locations.

MKM architecture + design is the architect for the project, with FCI Construction the general contractor, and Veritas the developer.

The new site is expected to open by late summer 2024.