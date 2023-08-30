Victim identified in fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a shooting in Fort Wayne.

A release from the Allen County Coroner’s Office says the office was notified Tuesday of a shooting in the 5400 block of Southern Court, near Decatur Road and Hanna Street. First responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The deceased male was identified as Dakota Merritt, 19, of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was determined to be due to a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death an accident.

No further details have been provided. This article will be updated as additional information is available.