Macron Says France Could Help Secure Hormuz Only After Bombing Stops

(AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said his country is ready to help secure the Strait of Hormuz but only as part of a mission separate from the current Middle East war.

“We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to reopen or liberate the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said, responding to Trump’s call for European nations to send warships to the Persian Gulf.

Macron said that once the situation calms, France could join other European countries and possibly India in escorting container ships and oil tankers.

Speaking ahead of a security meeting at the Elysee presidential palace, he stressed any mission would require “discussions and de-escalation with Iran” and must be “entirely separate from the ongoing military operations and bombings.”