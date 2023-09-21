Major Intersection In Fort Wayne Will Be Closed Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – A major intersection of Fort Wayne will be closed start on Monday.

The Fort Wayne Community Development Division says that starting on Monday, the intersection of Pontiac and Hanna Streets will be closed to through traffic.

This includes Pontiac from Hanna to Oliver streets.

City officials say they will be milling and resurfacing the area to finish the Fort Wayne Pontiac Streetscape project.

Weather permitting, work should be done by Friday, September 29th. In the meantime, drivers will need to find alternate routes in the