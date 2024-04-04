Mayor Tom Henry’s Funeral and Viewing Details Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a statement released by the Henry family, heartfelt gratitude was expressed for the overwhelming love and support received from the community as they mourn the loss of Mayor Tom Henry.

The viewing for Mayor Tom Henry will take place in the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and Thursday, April 11, 2024. Family members will be available to receive guests during two time slots on both days: from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Following the viewing, a funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The final viewing of the late Mayor will commence at 9:00 a.m. at the Cathedral, with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m.

More details regarding the arrangements will be disclosed by the family in the coming days. Meanwhile, they have requested the community’s continued prayers and respect for their privacy during this difficult time.