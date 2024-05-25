Memorial Day Weekend: Red Cross offers safety tips

Many people will spend the upcoming Memorial Day weekend taking a road trip, having their first picnic of the season or enjoying that first dip in the lake or pool. Follow these American Red Cross tips to stay safe.

Water Safety Tips

Drowning can happen quickly and silently. Unless rescued, it could take as little as 20 to 60 seconds for a drowning person to submerge.

Do your part, be water smart! Ensure that everyone in the family learns to swim well.

Adults: actively supervise children; stay within arm’s reach of young children and newer swimmers. And kids: follow the rules.

Don’t fool with a pool: fence it in. Enclose your pool and spa with four-sided, four-foot fencing and use self-closing, self-latching gates.

Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair – everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy in areas protected by lifeguards.

Reach or throw, don’t go! Know what to do to help someone in trouble, without endangering yourself; know how and when to call 9-1-1; and know CPR.

Don’t just pack it; wear your U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket – always when on a boat and if in a situation beyond your skill level. Inflatable children’s toys and water wings can be fun, but they are no substitute for a life jacket and adult supervision.

Grilling Safety

Though more than three-quarters of U.S. adults have used a grill – yet, grilling sparks more than 10.000 home fires on average each year. To avoid this, the Red Cross offers these grilling safety tips:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Never grill indoors- not in your house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

Never add charcoal-started fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using grills.

Don’t leave perishable food out in the sun.

Driving Safety