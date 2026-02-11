February 11, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Milder Weather Conditions

by Network Indiana0
Vast agricultural field in Ukraine under a striking sky of clouds and blue hues.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More precipitation could be arriving soon in Indiana as temperatures warm up.

“Into the weekend, we’ll be warming back up as we go into Thursday and the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. It looks like they’ll rise into the low 50s by Sunday,” said Casey Crosby, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Crosby says temperatures could rise into the 60s by early next week.

“But we still have a chance for precipitation this weekend for that Saturday night into Sunday morning time period,” said Crosby.

If you live near a creek or river, Crosby says you need to watch out for flooding if it rains.

“We’ll keep monitoring that potential as we go into the weekend,” said Crosby.

Related posts

Appeals Court Judge Friedlander Retiring after 22 Years

WOWO News

IPFW Offers Temporary Free Admission Next Week

WOWO News

Astronaut Visits Fort Wayne

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.