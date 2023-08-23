August 23, 2023
Local News

National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Warning For Thursday

by Michael McIntyre0
(Source: https://goo.gl/qv0OTT License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

Temperatures predicted for Thursday are causing concern across Northeast Indiana.  According to The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Thursday, with temperatures predicted to reach into the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values reaching as high as 107. With the excessive heat, various cooling stations will be available to the public throughout Thursday including the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weisser Park Youth Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as the Salvation Army location on N. Clinton St. which will be open from 8 am to 4 pm.

Related posts

72 Arrests At Notre Dame Game

WOWO News

Several travel advisories issued due to icy roads

Kayla Blakeslee

Southwest Allen County Schools announces 2020-2021 plan to re-open

Brian Davis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.