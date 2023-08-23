National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Warning For Thursday

Temperatures predicted for Thursday are causing concern across Northeast Indiana. According to The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Thursday, with temperatures predicted to reach into the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values reaching as high as 107. With the excessive heat, various cooling stations will be available to the public throughout Thursday including the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weisser Park Youth Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as the Salvation Army location on N. Clinton St. which will be open from 8 am to 4 pm.