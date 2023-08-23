New President & CEO Named At Zimmer-Biomet

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A major Northern Indiana medical device manufacturer has named a new leader. Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has tapped Ivan Tornos for the role as President & CEO. The company made the announcement on Tuesday. According to Inside Indiana Business, Tornos succeeds Bryan Hanson, who is leaving to become CEO of St. Paul, Minnesota-based Health Care Business Group, which will soon spin off from parent 3M.

Zimmer Biomet hired Tornos in 2018 as group president of orthopedics. A year later, he was named group president for global businesses and the Americas. Tornos was promoted to chief operating officer in 2021.

Christopher Begley, who was also named chairman of the board for Zimmer Biomet on Tuesday, said in a news release that Tornos has consistently delivered strong results for the company.