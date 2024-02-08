New AI Chatbot ‘ASK WAYNE’ Simplifies Fort Wayne Exploration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Are you looking for something different to do in Fort Wayne? Artificial Intelligence may be able to help you with that.

“ASK WAYNE,” a cutting-edge AI chatbot, was crafted by Brian Walters, DJ Wallstrom, and Crystal Wallstrom. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, ASK WAYNE is designed to streamline the process of discovering local activities and attractions.

Brian Walters said they developed the website because they were talking about what to do over the weekend.

Despite its initial quirks, ASK WAYNE has been met with acclaim, proving itself as a valuable asset for uncovering the city’s hidden gems.

Accessible through the website askwayne.io, users can effortlessly input their queries and receive personalized recommendations in no time. More than just a simple guide, ASK WAYNE offers valuable insights into the vibrant culture and lifestyle of Fort Wayne, showcasing the city’s spirit of innovation.