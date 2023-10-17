New Haven Man’s August Death Has Been Ruled A Homicide

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A New Haven man was found dead back in August. His death has now been ruled a homicide.

Police in New Haven were called to Douglas Lane on August 13, shortly before 1:30 p.m., to assist first responders on scene with a man that had fallen and was injured.

Upon arrival, officers located a man his 40’s who was unresponsive inside the home. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

According to investigators, they determined his injuries were not consistent with a fall and processed the scene.

The Allen County Coroners office identied the man as 40-year-old Kevin Ray Davis and determined his death was caused by blunt force trama to the head.

Davis is the 21st homicide in Allen County this year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.