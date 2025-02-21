February 21, 2025
No Property Tax Increase to fund North River Fieldhouse – Mayor Tucker

by Brian Davis0
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): A proposed youth sports complex for a long abandoned site in downtown Fort Wayne will not be funded by taxpayer dollars according to Mayor Sharon Tucker when she appeared on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee.

The estimated cost of the project is between 50-60 million dollars and the complex is projected to bring up to 35 million dollars into the local economy annually.

Mayor Tucker said a diverse funding program will finance the project, including money set aside from different partners, such as funding from the new Google Data Center, as well as CIB funding and use of existing food and beverage tax dollars.

