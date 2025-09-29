Noblesville, Indiana, to Serve as the Home of USA Gymnastics’ Proposed Training and Wellness Center

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics has selected Noblesville, Indiana, as the site of the organization’s planned Training and Wellness Center.

Noblesville, a northeastern suburb of Indianapolis, beat out several other cities for the project, which USA Gymnastics plans to use as a hub that will touch the sport at all levels and host everything from educational workshops to national team camps to competitions throughout the year across all disciplines.

Fundraising for the project will begin immediately. USA Gymnastics is hopeful to break ground next spring, with the goal of having the project completed in 2028, the same year as the Los Angeles Olympics.

“The city is an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive partner as we look to develop a facility that is the heart and hub for the sport of gymnastics in this country,” outgoing USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said in a statement.