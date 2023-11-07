Northeast Indiana NOW Offering Free Rides to Polls Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that officials with the Northeast Indiana National Organization for Women announced that free rides through Uber will be provided for Election Day.

A news release says funding is being provided through a grant from its NOW Organization.

The release also says rides will only be available for people within the Greater Fort Wayne area this year for the organization’s initial trial period.

Officials say voters needing rides to and from the polls will need to get the Uber app, and either use the QR code below or this link to redeem an Uber voucher. The voucher code for the website link is rjX4GQAUHO1.

To check your registration status, visit here.