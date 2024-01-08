Northeast Indiana School Graduation Rates Improve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All eyes are on the classroom’s of Indiana’s classrooms and in a recent finding, most northeast Indiana high schools graduated students at higher rates than the state last year. Of those rates, four even topped the list at 100% which is a feat less than 10% of schools achieved.

The Journal Gazette reports that Fort Wayne Community Schools, which is the state’s largest district, increased its overall rate to 90% from 88.9%. Its five traditional high schools and virtual academy collectively graduated 1,762 students, the most of any school district, according to information the Indiana Department of Education released last week.

FWCS along with fellow Allen County districts exceeded the state’s 2023 graduation rate, which increased to 89% from 86.6% the previous year.