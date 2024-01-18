Ohio Schools Can Now Apply For A Share Of $6.7 Million In Safety Grants

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — Those will be awarded for the 2024 academic year.

Ohio Attorney Dave Yost, announced the funding was approved as part of House Bill 33 by the 135th General Assembly.

According to The Van Wert Independent, the grant can be used for safety planning, training and classroom programs for public and private schools, charter schools, educational service centers, STEM schools, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities.

Every school district is eligible for a grant of $2,500 or $4.50 per student, whichever amount is greater until the funds are exhausted.

The grants will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis. It’s also important to note that no applications will be considered after May 17th.