Ohio Turnpike Names Trucking Companies Owing $5.2M in Unpaid Tolls

BEREA, OH (WOWO) The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is publicly identifying hundreds of commercial trucking companies it says have failed to pay tolls, citing more than 5.2 million dollars in unpaid fees since April 2024.

Officials say 315 trucking companies operating across 26 states are included in the enforcement action, with some individual accounts exceeding 100,000 dollars, according to WTVG reporting.

The commission says toll violations are tracked through license plate recognition systems and billed through mailed invoices, with multiple notices issued before accounts are sent to collections after a 90-day period.

A representative for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said the agency believes compliance is necessary to ensure fairness among all drivers and maintain roadway conditions, according to WTVG reporting.

Officials say unpaid toll revenue directly affects maintenance and infrastructure funding across the 241-mile system, which includes bridges and service facilities.

The commission says most commercial carriers comply with toll requirements, but the growing number of unpaid accounts has prompted increased enforcement measures, including public disclosure of delinquent companies.

Officials say collection efforts will continue and additional legal action may be pursued if necessary as part of ongoing enforcement operations.

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