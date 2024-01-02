Ohio’s Minimum Wage Just Got An Increase

DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WOWO) — On January 1st, the new rate jumped to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees.

According to The Crescent News, the minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000 per year.

The previous rate was $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees.

That applied to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $372,000.

The constitutional amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation.