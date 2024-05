DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) — That request comes from the Delphi murders suspect, Richard Allen’s legal team.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the hearings are set for motions regarding the admissibility of evidence of Richard Allen confessing to the murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, in February 2017, as well as communications between the defendant and his state-appointed psychologist.