A New Aerial Ladder Truck Is Coming To Defiance Sooner Than Expected

DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WOWO) — Due to a $1 million grant, the truck is scheduled to arrive in February instead of May.

According to The Crescent News, The truck is being made by the Sutphen company, and would be used to fight fires overhead or to reach higher structures, and comes with a 100-foot aerial ladder and will replace a similar vehicle purchased in 1988 for $410,432.

Inflationary pressures have helped to drive that cost up to $1,965,600.

The city will need to finance its share of the cost over 15 years with annual payments of about $104,000 under interest rates calculated several months ago.

Since there is only one slot for an aerial ladder at the fire Department, the board of control has recommended that the current truck be sold off during a sealed bid auction.