One person found dead after Saturday morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A trailer fire in Waynedale Saturday has left one person dead.

At around 12:20 am on Saturday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a trailer fire in the 7500 block of Bluffton Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a trailer engulfed in flames with the front half of the roof partially collapsed. Despite their efforts, the occupant was discovered deceased inside the trailer.

The incident, now under investigation, has left the mobile home severely damaged by fire, smoke, and water. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed pending family notification.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available.