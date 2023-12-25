Firefighters battle blaze in strip mall Saturday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a building fire on Saturday, just before 8 am. The fire was originally reported to be on North Coliseum Blvd but firefighters were later redirected to the 900 block of West Coliseum Blvd.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire involvement at a business situated in the center core of a strip mall. The flames quickly spread to multiple adjacent businesses. Among the heavily damaged establishments were a tattoo parlor, a beauty salon, and an online grocery market delivery service.

Fortunately, two workers in an end business managed to escape unharmed as they were working at the time of the incident. No firefighters sustained injuries during the operation. Due to the size of the building, the fire was coded as a second alarm fire.

The diligent efforts of the Fort Wayne Fire Department brought the inferno under control within 45 minutes, preventing further escalation. However, the affected businesses suffered varying degrees of damage, with the aforementioned establishments taking the brunt of the destruction. The remaining businesses in the strip mall incurred moderate smoke damage.

As the smoke clears, the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Authorities are working to determine the origin and circumstances that led to the blaze.