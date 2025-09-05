OP-ED: The Buzz

The Buzz is going to look a little different this week. I feel personally, this is an important topic to address and transcends our usual time together gushing about Taylor Swift.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. I am a huge advocate for mental health conversations and removing the stigma around talking about it. Mental health is not taboo; we all have mental health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is the 11th leading cause of preventable death in the United States, claiming over 49,000 lives in 2023. 1 person takes their own life every 11 minutes in the U.S., and 1 person takes their own life every 43 seconds globally. For every person who dies by suicide, many more attempt it or experience serious thoughts of self-harm. The ripple effects extend to families, friends, workplaces, schools, and entire communities.

Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

Suicidal thoughts often come with signs. Maybe someone pulls away from people they used to spend time with, or they start talking like they don’t see a future for themselves. Sometimes this manifests in giving away things they once cherished, or simply having no interest in the things they used to light up over. Sometimes it looks like anger, sadness, or even joking about “being a burden.” And sometimes, it’s just a gut feeling that something isn’t right.

Occasionally, you can’t tell when someone is struggling, so open up conversations regularly with your friends and loved ones, simply by checking in on them.

If you see the signs, please don’t brush them off. Asking, “Are you okay?” or “Are you thinking about hurting yourself?” can feel terrifying—but it can also be the thing that opens the door and potentially saves a life. You don’t need to have all the answers. You just need to listen.

Maybe you’re reading this and thinking, this is me. If that’s the case, I need you to know this: you are not weak, broken, hopeless, or beyond help. You are human, and you matter more than you know. Reaching out for help is not a burden—it’s an act of courage. The bravest thing you can do is admit you’re not okay.

If you’re feeling alone and need someone to talk to, here are a few resources to reach out to:

Call or text 988 any time, day or night, to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Text HOME to 741741 if you’re more comfortable texting than talking.

Veterans can dial 988, then press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line.

LGBTQ+ youth can call The Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678678.

And if you’re not in crisis but just need someone to talk to, call the NAMI HelpLine at 1-800-950-6264.

Mental health crises often feel larger than life and can be overwhelming. It’s important to remember, you are not alone, you matter more than you know, and your presence is needed and appreciated every day. Suicide is not the answer today, tomorrow, or any day for that matter. It is okay to not be okay, and it is even more okay to admit it and ask for help. You matter.

We don’t have to be mental health experts to make a difference. We just have to be willing to show up for each other, with kindness, with honesty, and without judgment. A simple text, a phone call, or just sitting quietly with someone who’s hurting can mean more than you’ll ever know.

If you’ve lost someone to suicide, you’re not alone in that pain either. Healing takes time, but sharing your story and finding community can help lift the weight.

Suicide prevention isn’t only about crisis lines or statistics; it’s about hope. It’s about reminding people that even in their darkest moments, light still exists, and help is out there.

You are not alone. And if you need help, please reach out because your life is worth living.