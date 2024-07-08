Parkview Field to host light show this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced a new holiday season event on Monday. Parkview Field Holiday Lights will be hosted at the ballpark for 50 nights from November 14-January 4.

Holiday Lights is a walk-thru experience of the ballpark featuring more than 1 million lights and displays choreographed to holiday music. Attractions will also include a train ride.

“This is going to be Parkview Field like fans have never seen before,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We’re so excited to bring something new to Fort Wayne and hope to add to the holiday magic in our area. We believe Parkview Field Holiday Lights is going to become a new tradition, creating special family memories.”

In recent years, other minor league ballpark venues around the country have had great success hosting similar walk-thru holiday lights experiences. Tickets will go on sale at a later date. To learn more, call 260-482-6400.

“Whether it’s coming out to a TinCaps game or a special event, we truly just want to thank everyone in the community for supporting Parkview Field now for 15 years and counting,” said Nutter.