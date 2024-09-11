September 11, 2024
PFW to host annual Military Appreciation Day on Thursday

by Derek Decker
PFW's annual Military Appreciation Day will be held Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne will host its annual Military Appreciation Day on Thursday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Science Mall. Weather permitting, a flyover will take place featuring two F-16s at 11:11 to signify the armistice that went into effect on Nov. 11, 1918.

Senior compliance officer Nicole Welsh says there will be demonstrations of full military gear, a terrain display of a day in the field, a grenade toss, and a nonalcoholic PFW version of grog. Students can also try an obstacle course as well as an array of food options.

