PFW to host annual Military Appreciation Day on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne will host its annual Military Appreciation Day on Thursday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Science Mall. Weather permitting, a flyover will take place featuring two F-16s at 11:11 to signify the armistice that went into effect on Nov. 11, 1918.

Senior compliance officer Nicole Welsh says there will be demonstrations of full military gear, a terrain display of a day in the field, a grenade toss, and a nonalcoholic PFW version of grog. Students can also try an obstacle course as well as an array of food options.