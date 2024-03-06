Plans Are In Place For Fort Wayne To Participate In The Nation’s Largest Community Improvement Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Great American Cleanup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 4th.

This is an opportunity for people to come together and help improve our parks, trails, and riverways.

The City of Fort Wayne will provide groups with garbage bags, gloves, and T-shirts.

Afterward, there will be a volunteer celebration with food, drinks, prizes, and live entertainment at Headwaters Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In 2023, over 4,600 volunteers collected more than 164,000 pounds of litter and debris from neighborhoods, parks, riverbanks, and roadsides.

Volunteers are asked to pre-register at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/great-american-clean-up between today and April 19. For more information, please call the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department at 260-427-1345 or by email greatamericancleanup@cityoffortwayne.org.