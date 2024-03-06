Prepare to Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Daylight Saving Time is approaching once again, signaling the need for adjustments in our clocks. This weekend, on Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 a.m., clocks will be set forward by one hour. This shift signifies the beginning of longer daylight hours in the evenings.

It’s recommended by the Fort Wayne Fire Department to use this occasion to also change the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. With Daylight Saving Time occurring twice a year, it serves as a convenient reminder to perform this important safety check.

Although the change may feel like losing an hour of sleep, it also means gaining an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day. Additionally, the hour lost now will be regained in the fall when the time changes again. This adjustment brings us closer to the spring season, marking a transition towards longer, brighter days.