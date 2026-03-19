March 19, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Police: Explosive Devices Brought to Indiana Church

by Brian Ford0

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. (WOWO) A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he brought explosive devices to a church in Michigan City and made threats against individuals.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. on March 11 to Full Gospel Church on Ohio Street after a 911 caller reported that Matthew Schutz was heading there armed with a gun and explosive devices, allegedly intending to harm a known parishioner.

When officers arrived, they found Schutz inside the church with others and took him into custody as he attempted to leave the building, according to WNDU.

Police say Schutz was found in possession of multiple explosive devices at the scene. A subsequent search of his home in Michigan City reportedly uncovered additional devices and materials used to manufacture them.

During the investigation, authorities also learned that Schutz allegedly intended to target another individual and that person’s family at a separate residence.

He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a destructive device or explosive, stalking, and resisting law enforcement. Schutz is being held on a 100-thousand-dollar cash bond at the LaPorte County Jail, according to WNDU.

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