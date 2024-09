FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have arrested two men in connection to Monday’s shooting near Lutheran Park that left a man dead.

19-year-old Damerion Freeman and 24-year-old Trace Pallone are both behind bars for their roles in a fatal shooting on Monday night. Each man was charged with murder, felony murder and attempted robbery.

24-year-old Zane Stoll was shot and killed Monday in the 500 block of Kinnaird Ave.

There have been 30 homicides this year in Allen County.