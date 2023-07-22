71.89 F
Fort Wayne
July 23, 2023
Local News

Pursuit ends with wanted fugitive captured in Blackford County

by Ian Randall0

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A pursuit that began in Grant County Friday morning led to the arrest of a man wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a request to assist in apprehending the wanted man. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on I-69 northbound.

The pursuit, also involving Indiana State Police, ended in Blackford County in the area of SR 3 and County Road 200 North as a result of Hartford City Police deploying stop sticks.

The driver was apprehended without incident, while the wanted man, fled into a cornfield. He was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

The driver, Charles Buckner, faces multiple charges and was taken to the Grant County Jail. The passenger, Jaylen Brancheau, was wanted on two charges and was taken to the Blackford County Jail.

Related posts

Three Fort Wayne healthcare professionals indicted in largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history

Kayla Blakeslee

Allen County Board of Commissioners announce new director of redevelopment

Saige Driver

Steuben & LaGrange Counties Extend Emergency Snow Warnings Indefinitely

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.