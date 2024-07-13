Report: Indiana one of nation’s best for sports lovers

With the 2024 Summer Olympic Games beginning July 26, the non-profit organization SmileHub released new reports on the Best Charities for Sports & Recreation and the Best States for Sports Lovers in 2024.

To highlight the states that love sports the most, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of professional sports teams to the presence of legal sports betting to the number of sports clubs per capita.

Support for Sports in Indiana (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 5th

20th – Number of Professional Teams

– Number of Professional Teams 16th – Sports & Recreation Charities per Capita

– Sports & Recreation Charities per Capita 14th – Sports-Related Degrees Awarded per Capita

– Sports-Related Degrees Awarded per Capita 11th – Sports-Related Jobs per Capita

– Sports-Related Jobs per Capita 19th – Sports Clubs per Capita

– Sports Clubs per Capita 21st – Sporting Goods Stores per Capita

– Sporting Goods Stores per Capita 12th – Sports Scholarships per Capita

Check out the full report here.