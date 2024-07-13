Report: Indiana one of nation’s best for sports lovers

With the 2024 Summer Olympic Games beginning July 26, the non-profit organization SmileHub released new reports on the Best Charities for Sports & Recreation and the Best States for Sports Lovers in 2024.
To highlight the states that love sports the most, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of professional sports teams to the presence of legal sports betting to the number of sports clubs per capita.
Support for Sports in Indiana (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- Overall Rank: 5th
- 20th – Number of Professional Teams
- 16th – Sports & Recreation Charities per Capita
- 14th – Sports-Related Degrees Awarded per Capita
- 11th – Sports-Related Jobs per Capita
- 19th – Sports Clubs per Capita
- 21st – Sporting Goods Stores per Capita
- 12th – Sports Scholarships per Capita
