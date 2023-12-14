RSV Cases On The Rise Across Indiana

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA): The number of children coming down with RSV is on the rise in Indiana.

RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, is a viral upper respiratory infection that can be deadly if not properly treated or prevented. It can be especially deadly to children who have other health complications.

Dr. Andy Beardsley, the Medical Director at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for Ascension St. Vincent’s Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital says more kids are coming into their ICU with RSV.

“Similar to last year we had a big peak in October-November,” he told WISH-TV. “This year it’s peaking much later.”

Beardsley said the virus can be more dangerous for children.

“One, their immune systems are less developed,” Beardsley added. “Two, their airways are smaller, so the mucus production that’s caused by the virus can plug up their airways much easier.”

Although not technically a vaccine, there are antibodies that can be given to a newborn that can protect the baby from RSV.

The good news, he says, is that most cases of RSV are not fatal. He said as long as you get treated properly for the virus and take necessary preventative steps to contain it’s spread, more often than not the virus is not fatal.