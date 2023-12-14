Many Indiana Republicans Cautious Over Potential Elimination of State Income Tax

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The five leading Republican candidates for governor of Indiana participated in a wide-ranging panel discussion Wednesday, finding agreement on topics such as public safety and education, but offering differing approaches to economic development and tax policy.

Inside INdiana Business reports that the five potential GOP Gubernatorial candidates all spoke at the 32nd annual Dentons Legislative Conference Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center where numerous issues across the state were discussed among the panelists, including the proposal introduced last year by Northeast Indiana Senator Travis Holdman to eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

Recently Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is running to succeed a two-term limited Gov. Eric Holcomb, has turned the issue into one of her top policy proposals, but the four other GOP candidates took a more cautious approach, instead advocating for a closer examination of state agencies and a gradual reduction of some taxes rather than nixing an $8 billion annual revenue stream, which accounts for more than 35% of the state’s overall tax revenue.