Federal Grant To Benefit Broadway, Taylor Corridor In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With record amounts of funding to improve city wide infrastructure coming in 2024, more plans for them were announced Wednesday.

Officials from the City of Fort Wayne say that a $5.6 million federal grant will be spent on street safety initiatives in the Broadway and Taylor corridors. The Safe Streets and Roads for All grant will help fund the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the Broadway and Taylor intersection just south of downtown which will feature, safer pedestrian islands, new lighting, traffic-calming features and enhancements to crosswalk visibility.

“The Broadway and Taylor corridors are a vital part of our local transportation system. Being in position to make necessary upgrades through this federal grant will enhance safety, traffic flow, and quality of life for motorists, residents, and nearby neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Neighborhoods are the backbone of Fort Wayne, and I’m encouraged by our Public Works Division’s ongoing commitment to leading infrastructure improvement projects that will have a lasting and meaningful impact.

The Broadway Corridor stretches from Wall Street to Creighton Avenue, and the Taylor Corridor runs from Nelson Street to Fairfield Avenue. Fort Wayne Police Department’s activity log shows that more than two dozen crashes happened in the past six months in the corridor.