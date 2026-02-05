February 4, 2026
Rubio Says China Must Be Part Of Future Nuclear Arms Talks

by AP News0
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

(AP) — Rubio said Wednesday that China needs to be part of any future talks to impose limits on nuclear weapons, noting the country’s “vast and rapidly growing stockpile.”

The last remaining nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States is set to expire Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared readiness to stick to the treaty’s limits for another year if Washington follows suit, while Rubio reiterated President Trump’s stance that China needs to be involved in such discussions.

Trump said Wednesday that he spoke with President Xi Jinping of China, including on subjects involving the military. But Trump didn’t elaborate on whether those talks involved their countries’ nuclear arsenals.

