SACS names new superintendent, pending approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Southwest Allen County Schools has announced a new superintendent.

Dr. Kent DeKoninck has been selected to start on July 1, pending two public meetings in June.

School Board President Jennifer Bennett stated, “Dr. DeKoninck’s vast experience in public education, combined with his passion for students, staff, and the community, makes him the ideal candidate to continue our momentum in building relationships and expanding our district’s learning opportunities for all students in a safe and welcoming environment.”

With over 33 years of experience in public education, Dr. DeKoninck is a native of the Fort Wayne area. He received his bachelor’s degree in Social Studies Education from Indiana University – Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW), now known as Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) and his master’s degree in Counseling from Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). He attended Indiana State

University where he received his Ph.D.

Dr. DeKoninck has held various positions throughout his career, including junior high and high school teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, principal, director of personnel, and assistant superintendent, serving in schools across Westfield, Carmel, Avon, and Perry Township. Before retiring in 2021, he spent eight years as the Superintendent of Greenwood Community Schools, during which he was honored as Indiana’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year.

“Dr. DeKoninck’s leadership is well regarded throughout Indiana,” Bennett noted. “He leads with integrity, has increased student achievement and successfully managed district growth and expansion.”

Per Indiana Code, Dr. DeKoninck’s proposed contract will be available for public review on the district’s website, and the required public meetings are currently being scheduled. A complete timeline and link will be shared next week.