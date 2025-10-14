Sanchez New Judge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Mark Sanchez case is moving to a new court after the Marion County judge assigned to the battery trial recused herself. Several hearings have been reshuffled as a result.

A pretrial meeting originally set for Nov. 5 was canceled, and another was held Oct. 22. The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 and will be conducted remotely for attorneys.

The jury trial is set to begin Dec. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Other updates include corrected identification documents and a scheduled hearing on Nov. 20. The court has also noted media requests for cameras in the courtroom.