Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drone Attack After Voicing Support For Trump-Iran Ceasefire Deal

(FOX NEWS) — The Saudi Arabian government said it intercepted and destroyed nine drones on Wednesday despite President Donald Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense announced the interception and destruction of nine drones over the past hours. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs championed the ceasefire deal.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcome of the announcement by President Donald Trump of the United States of America and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Kingdom commends the productive efforts undertaken by the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in reaching this agreement.”

The regime in Tehran has launched retaliatory strikes toward Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries in the Middle East since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury.