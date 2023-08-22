Sen. Young believes Indiana could be a leading ‘tech hub’ for the U.S.

WASHINGTON (Network Indiana) — Your senator wants to make Indiana an official ‘tech hub’ for the United States.

Republican Senator Todd Young has sent a letter from all of Indiana’s congressional delegation in support of the Hoosier State’s application to be named a Regional Technology & Innovation Hub.

Phase One of the process sees twenty tech hubs named, which will then allow for those states to compete for 500-million-dollars worth of funding in Phase Two.

Senator Young is convinced Indiana is the ideal place to receive that technology funding, “our expansive network of universities and community colleges will ensure that everyone has access to the training needed to participate in this new economy. Our established life sciences sector will ensure a pipeline of innovative treatments. Our advanced manufacturing heritage will guarantee the drugs of the future are Made in America. And our preeminent logistics infrastructure will ensure that we can distribute the products we make.”

Young introduced the tech hub concept in the Endless Frontier Act of 2020, which eventually became law in the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022.