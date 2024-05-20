May 20, 2024
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Weisser Park

by Derek Decker
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 12:30 Monday afternoon near Weisser Park on the city’s southeast side.

FWPD responded to shots fired heard in the area of 900 Colerick St.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

While officers were responding to the area, a caller advised that a man was shot in the rear of a residence in the 700 block of Drexel Ave. The adult male was rendered aid and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim was later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Weisser Park Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout but that has since been lifted.

This incident remains under investigation.

