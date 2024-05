FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, 47-year-old Arturo Lopez, was sentenced Monday to 66 years in prison for molesting a girl in 2014.

Records show the victim was less than 14 years old at the time of the abuse.

Lopez was originally tried in the case last September but the trial resulted in a mistrial after a juror in the case was arrested on felony charges of strangulation and domestic battery.