Senator Feinstein Dead At Age 90

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at the age 90.

For the last year, Feinstein had suffered from health issues. This lead to questions about her fitness for office. According to the congressional record, the Senator was present in the Capitol this week and casted a vote.

However, Feinstein did miss several events in the afternoon. So far the cause of her death is not known.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was the longest-serving female senator.

Prior to her arrival in the senate, she spent nine years as San Fransciso County Supervisor starting 1969. She then became mayor in 1978 and was elected to two four-year terms.