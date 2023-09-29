September 29, 2023
National News

Senator Feinstein Dead At Age 90

by Josh Williams0
Photo Supplied / Senator Feinstein Facebook Page

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at the age 90.

For the last year, Feinstein had suffered from health issues. This lead to questions about her fitness for office. According to the congressional record, the Senator was present in the Capitol this week and casted a vote.

However, Feinstein did miss several events in the afternoon. So far the cause of her death is not known.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was the longest-serving female senator.

Prior to her arrival in the senate, she spent nine years as San Fransciso County Supervisor starting 1969.  She then became mayor in 1978 and was elected to two four-year terms.

Related posts

A.G. Barr: Russia interfered in 2016 election without Trump collusion

Darrin Wright

Pelosi announces House impeachment managers to prosecute case against Trump

Fox News

Indiana Senator Todd Young still not committing to a candidate for president

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.