Shooting Leaves Two Dead

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – On Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2:54 PM, Officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 900 block of Morrow Way in reference to a reported

shooting. Two adults were located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identities of the deceased parties, as well as cause of death, are under

investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime

Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.