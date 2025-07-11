Silver Lake Man Shot During Warrant Service

Silver Lake, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting resulted in the death of a Silver Lake man who was wanted on multiple felony charges in Kosciusko and Wabash Counties.

It all began when several law enforcement officers, including SWAT, showed up at the home of 65 year old Dale White to serve a search warrant, and to take him into custody on multiple felony charges. 21 Alive reports that court documents revealed a range of charges that included illegal possession of a destructive device or explosive, arson, intimidation, as well as drug related charges.

During the execution of the search warrant, State Police say that White was observed to be armed with a firearm which he pointed in the direction of police. An officer fired at least once, striking White who, despite lifesaving measures, died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard procedure for the Wabash City Police Department when an officer is involved in a shooting.

The Indiana State Police is the lead agency in this investigation, assisted by the Wabash County Coroner’s Office and the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office.