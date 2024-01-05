Light snow on the way this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report the area could see a couple rounds of snow this weekend, leading to potentially slippery road conditions.
Altogether, the area is expected to receive up to an inch between Saturday and Sunday.
Next week, multiple weather systems could move through the Fort Wayne region.
21Alive meteorologist Matt Leach wrote Thursday:
The area could see some brief moderate to heavy snow area wide early Tuesday morning before warmer air takes over and transitions everything to a cold rain with highs near 40º. Tuesday night, colder air rushes back in behind the main system and could bring some additional snow. It is too early to speculate how much snow could accumulate, particularly since the window could be pretty brief Tuesday morning.