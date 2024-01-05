FWPD Chief Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After seven years of service, the Chief of the Fort Wayne Police Department has announced his retirement. Steve Reed announced to his staff this week that he would be retiring from his position.

“I’ll miss the folks I work with. They’re great people. And I would like to say to my officers, our staff, it’s been the greatest honor of my life to be your chief.”

Reed had been with the Fort Wayne Police Department since 1993.

Before being appointed Chief by Mayor Henry in 2016, Reed served as assistant police chief from 2014-2016.

In addition, Reed held positions of director of training at the Fort Wayne Police Academy, deputy chief southwest division, captain of investigative division, sergeant of internal affairs, homicide team sergeant, and detective.

Prior to joining the Fort Wayne Police Department, Reed served as a patrol officer for the Butler City Police Department and confinement officer for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

“33 years of law enforcement. 31 years with the Fort Wayne Police. The last 7 years as the chief. It’s been a great honor to be the chief of the city of Fort Wayne.”

Reed earned an associate’s degree from Vincennes University and is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Reed’s last official day with the police department will be Jan. 12th.

Highlights of accomplishments under Chief Reed’s leadership:

Budgeted for having 500 patrol officers, improved clearance rates of homicide cases, reduction in violent crime, implementation of body cameras and drones as first responders, creation of downtown bike patrol, and addition of social workers to the FWPD team as part of the Hope and Recovery Team (HART).

Expansion of the use of crime analysis to locate concentrations of crime, the types of crimes being committed, and other information to help craft the most effective response

Enhancement of intelligence gathering by partnering with local representatives of federal law enforcement agencies

Continuation of improving community relations through outreach programs and working with neighborhoods to build relationships

A focus on website and social media efforts to enhance services to the public

Scott Caudill, the current deputy chief of the northeast quadrant, will become police chief on Jan. 16.

Caudill has been with the FWPD since 1994. He currently serves as deputy chief of the northeast quadrant. He’s also served as captain of the northeast quadrant, sergeant of policy/planning/research, sergeant of uniform operations in all four quadrants, sergeant of vice and narcotics, sergeant of the investigations division, sergeant and patrol officer for the emergency services team, and sergeant and supervisor of the hazardous devices unit.

Additional professional work experiences for Caudill include being a limited term lecturer and adjunct professor at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Department of Criminal Justice and Public Administration. Caudill served in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge. He is a representative for the State of Indiana as part of the International Chiefs of Police Association’s Midsize Agencies Division.

Caudill holds a Master of Science degree in management with a specialization in organizational leadership from Johns Hopkins University, a certificate of executive leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Trine University.

Caudill’s community involvement includes serving as an advisory board member for Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers, a board member for the Police Athletic League (PAL), an advisory board member for Allen County Community Corrections, a youth baseball coach for 15 years, and a PAL football coach for four years.​