Some Medications Can Make You Less Tolerant of High Temperatures.

Warsaw, IN, (WOWO) – With Temperatures and humidity levels predicted to remain in the 80s and 90s for the next week, Bowen Health warns people that taking certain medications can make them less tolerant of the heat.

Dr. Ambreen Ghori, Bowen Health psychiatrist, cautions that patients who take SSRIs can have serious heat-related reactions.

“According to research, certain antidepressants make people more sensitive to heat,” says Dr.Ghori. “SSRIs such as Zoloft, Paxil, Lexapro, and Prozac, among others, have properties that can prevent sweat glands from functioning properly. Sweating helps he body cool itself naturally, so when it decreases or stops, it can cause a person to overheat.”

When the body overheats, symptoms can include fatigue, heavy sweating, nausea, muscle cramps, dizziness, and confusion.

Medications that can contribute to heat sensitivity include the following:

Antihistamines

Amphetamines or other stimulants, including those found in drugs that suppress your appetite

Antibiotics

Antidepressants

Antipsychotic medicines

Blood pressure medicines

Cholesterol medicines (statins)

Deconngestants

Diabetes medicines

Overactive bladder medicines

If you are on any of these medications, make sure to take time to cool down and bring a water bottle with you when you go places.